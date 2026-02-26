Maharashtra forms expert panel to study digital addiction among children

The Maharashtra government has formed an expert panel to study the impact of digital addiction on children. The move comes in light of rising cases of excessive screen time and online gaming in the state. IT Minister Ashish Shelar announced the decision in the Legislative Council, saying that the committee will conduct a comprehensive study on how prolonged digital exposure affects minors physically, psychologically, and socially.

Addiction statistics Alarming statistics on gaming addiction among minors During the Budget Session 2026, it was revealed that nearly three out of every 10 child-related cases reported at five centers across Maharashtra were linked to gaming addiction. The figures were cited as part of the government's response to growing concerns over excessive screen use among minors. A school-based survey using the Internet Dependency Scale also found that around 40% of children fall into moderate to severe gaming addiction categories.

Panel composition Composition of the expert panel The newly-formed panel includes a diverse range of stakeholders such as educationists, child psychologists, psychiatrists, pediatricians, technology experts, legal professionals, law enforcement officials, and parent group representatives. The government hopes this multi-dimensional approach will help address the growing concern over digital addiction among children in urban centers like Mumbai as well as smaller towns.

Health impacts Concerns raised by legislators Officials have linked excessive online gaming and prolonged use of smartphones with sleep disturbances, anxiety, irritability, declining academic performance, and social withdrawal among children. The issue has been raised by legislators across party lines in recent sessions. They have cited complaints from parents and educators about children spending long hours on gaming platforms and social media.

