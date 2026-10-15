MAHE opens Quantum-Hub@MAHE in Bengaluru with 25-qubit system, training 100
Technology
MAHE just opened its new Manipal House of Quantum, or Quantum-Hub@MAHE, at the Bengaluru campus, setting up a 25-qubit system and planning to train 100 quantum engineers by December.
The hub is all about hands-on learning, research, and building real-world quantum tech, lining up with India's National Quantum Mission.
Manipal hub plans 1,000+ qubits
Based at Manipal Institute of Technology, the hub features quantum hardware and cryogenic systems, with plans to scale up from fewer than 50 qubits now to more than 1,000 in the future.
They've teamed up with global companies like QuantrolOx, Bluefors, and Qblox for training and tech development.
Plus, expect camps to get more students excited about quantum computing.