Major AI companies sign White House accord on super intelligence
Big names like Meta, Google, OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, and NVIDIA just signed the White House Accord on Super Intelligence, which asks the companies to adopt safety checks and allow outside groups to audit their AI systems.
Announced at the White House on September 29, the pact means these companies have to run strict safety checks and let outside groups audit their AI systems.
Zuckerberg and Huang drafted safety proposals
It all started when Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and House Speaker Mike Johnson chatted about AI worries at a state dinner.
That talk led Zuckerberg and NVIDIA's Jensen Huang to draft some basic safety ideas.
Soon after, other tech leaders joined in at a White House meeting. President Trump even introduced "Super Intelligence" as the new official term for AI in government use.
Meta sees chance to rebuild trust
For Meta especially, this is a chance to rebuild trust with lawmakers after past privacy issues.
Zuckerberg called it "a good step forward," showing that tech giants are finally coming together to make sure powerful AI is handled responsibly.