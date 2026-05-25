Major El Nino brewing could weaken monsoons and increase droughts
Technology
A major El Nino is brewing, and experts say it could mess with monsoon seasons around the world.
This weather pattern, triggered by warmer Pacific Ocean waters, tends to bring weaker rains, more droughts, and some pretty unpredictable weather.
India forecasts less monsoon rain
India's weather department is expecting less rain this year because of El Nino, a big deal for farmers and anyone counting on a good monsoon.
While things like low Himalayan snow might soften the blow a bit, scientists warn that countries like Indonesia and West Africa could also see their rainy seasons thrown off.
There's real concern about food shortages and crop failures if things get too dry or storms hit hard.