Major outlets form spur to seek fair AI payments
About 30 major news outlets from Europe and North America, including the BBC, Financial Times, and The Guardian, have joined forces in a group called SPUR.
Their goal? To make sure AI companies pay fairly when they use news articles to train their models.
New members like France's CMA Media and Canada's CBC/Radio Canada are backing the push for proper recognition (and payment) for quality journalism.
SPUR seeks tracking tools, licensing deals
SPUR is working on tools to track how AI uses media content and wants clear licensing deals between publishers and tech companies.
At a recent meeting, CMA deputy chief Jean-Christophe Tortora urged for "a 'new deal' based on fair value sharing, content protection and the defense of reliable and independent journalism."
The group is also asking French President Emmanuel Macron to raise publishers' concerns at this month's meeting of G7 leaders in Evian.