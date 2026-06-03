Major outlets form spur to seek fair AI payments

SPUR seeks tracking tools, licensing deals

SPUR is working on tools to track how AI uses media content and wants clear licensing deals between publishers and tech companies.

At a recent meeting, CMA deputy chief Jean-Christophe Tortora urged for "a 'new deal' based on fair value sharing, content protection and the defense of reliable and independent journalism."

The group is also asking French President Emmanuel Macron to raise publishers' concerns at this month's meeting of G7 leaders in Evian.