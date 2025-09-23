Major water shortages could hit us by 2030: Study

Extreme droughts may affect over half a billion city-dwellers

If emissions stay high, about 74% of drought-prone areas could face severe and persistent droughts by 2100.

Even sooner—by 2030—extreme water scarcity might hit around 35% of these regions, putting roughly 753 million people, including 467 million city-dwellers, at risk.

Experts suggest this is a wake-up call for smarter water policies and emergency planning.