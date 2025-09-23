Next Article
Major water shortages could hit us by 2030: Study
Technology
Heads up: a new study says we could see major water shortages worldwide by 2100.
Researchers used climate models to predict "day zero droughts"—basically, times when some places might run out of water completely.
Extreme droughts may affect over half a billion city-dwellers
If emissions stay high, about 74% of drought-prone areas could face severe and persistent droughts by 2100.
Even sooner—by 2030—extreme water scarcity might hit around 35% of these regions, putting roughly 753 million people, including 467 million city-dwellers, at risk.
Experts suggest this is a wake-up call for smarter water policies and emergency planning.