OpenAI and Jony Ive are making AI devices
OpenAI is joining forces with Jony Ive, the design legend behind Apple's iconic products, to launch a fresh lineup of AI-powered devices.
First up: a pocket-sized, screenless smart speaker that listens and responds to your voice in context—no screen needed.
Other cool ideas in the works include smart glasses, an AI voice recorder, and a wearable pin. The first wave is expected to drop in late 2026 or early 2027.
The debut device is designed to be an AI companion
The debut device is designed as a new kind of always-there AI companion, aiming to fit right into daily life without feeling like tech overload.
OpenAI has engaged Luxshare and Goertek, two major Apple assemblers, to supply components for these devices.
OpenAI aims for seamless integration into daily life
OpenAI wants these gadgets to be more than just wearables—they're hoping for seamless integration into everyday routines through natural voice interaction and contextual smarts.
If they pull it off, this could reshape how we use personal tech—but it'll all come down to whether people actually want an invisible AI buddy by their side when they launch in late 2026 or early 2027.