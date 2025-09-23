OpenAI and Jony Ive are making AI devices

The debut device is designed as a new kind of always-there AI companion, aiming to fit right into daily life without feeling like tech overload. OpenAI has engaged Luxshare and Goertek, two major Apple assemblers, to supply components for these devices.

OpenAI aims for seamless integration into daily life

OpenAI wants these gadgets to be more than just wearables—they're hoping for seamless integration into everyday routines through natural voice interaction and contextual smarts.

If they pull it off, this could reshape how we use personal tech—but it'll all come down to whether people actually want an invisible AI buddy by their side when they launch in late 2026 or early 2027.