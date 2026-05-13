MakeMyTrip launches Myra 2.0 with voice bookings in 8 languages

Myra 2.0 gains Tier-2 traction

Myra 2.0 is catching on big-time in tier 2 cities (more than 45% of its usage comes from Tier-2 and smaller cities), and voice interactions are nearly 50% higher outside metros.

Myra has crossed 3 million conversations per quarter, and around 70% of its voice queries are made in Hinglish (a mix of Hindi and English), showing how much it's connecting locally.

Plus, people using Myra convert bookings at rates about 10% higher than with the regular app flow, so it's actually making travel planning easier for a lot of folks!