MakeMyTrip launches Myra 2.0 with voice bookings in 8 languages
MakeMyTrip just rolled out Myra 2.0, its upgraded AI travel helper that lets you manage bookings using voice commands in 8 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, and English.
Now you can chat your way from trip discovery to payment in one place and even upload documents directly into the conversation, with passport OCR helping auto-fill traveler details.
Ticket uploads and hotel voucher support are currently under development.
Myra 2.0 gains Tier-2 traction
Myra 2.0 is catching on big-time in tier 2 cities (more than 45% of its usage comes from Tier-2 and smaller cities), and voice interactions are nearly 50% higher outside metros.
Myra has crossed 3 million conversations per quarter, and around 70% of its voice queries are made in Hinglish (a mix of Hindi and English), showing how much it's connecting locally.
Plus, people using Myra convert bookings at rates about 10% higher than with the regular app flow, so it's actually making travel planning easier for a lot of folks!