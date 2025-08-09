MakeMyTrip's AI assistant Myra speaks Hindi, can book your entire trip
MakeMyTrip just introduced Myra, an AI-powered travel assistant designed to make booking trips way simpler.
Myra helps you plan, book flights and hotels, and even handles your questions after booking—all in both Hindi and English.
You can chat with Myra using text or voice, and it'll suggest personalized options for flights, stays, and holiday packages.
Myra keeps you updated with real-time info throughout your booking journey and aims to reach travelers in 2,000 cities across India.
While it covers most things online, tricky group bookings or emergencies still need a human touch.
Group Chief Technology Officer Sanjay Mohan is calling Myra their "most ambitious tech project yet," with plans to add more languages and cool features like image-based queries soon.