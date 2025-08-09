MakeMyTrip's AI assistant Myra speaks Hindi, can book your entire trip

Myra aims to assist travelers in 2,000 cities across India

Myra keeps you updated with real-time info throughout your booking journey and aims to reach travelers in 2,000 cities across India.

While it covers most things online, tricky group bookings or emergencies still need a human touch.

Group Chief Technology Officer Sanjay Mohan is calling Myra their "most ambitious tech project yet," with plans to add more languages and cool features like image-based queries soon.