Malta offers free yearlong ChatGPT Plus after digital literacy course
Malta just became the first country to offer a free one-year ChatGPT Plus subscription to all residents aged 14 and up.
To get it, you simply need to finish a digital literacy course created by the University of Malta.
The goal? Help people learn about AI and how to use it responsibly, whether you're living in Malta or are Maltese citizens living abroad.
Malta course teaches AI basics
The course covers basics like what AI actually is, what it cannot do, and ways you can use it in real life.
It's all about making sure everyone—from students to families—gets practical benefits from AI.
Economy Minister Silvio Schembri says this is meant to help workers and learners alike, while Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg adds that no one should be left behind as tech moves forward.
Even OpenAI praised Malta for leading the way on making AI accessible for all.