Malta offers free yearlong ChatGPT Plus after digital literacy course

Malta course teaches AI basics

The course covers basics like what AI actually is, what it cannot do, and ways you can use it in real life.

It's all about making sure everyone—from students to families—gets practical benefits from AI.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri says this is meant to help workers and learners alike, while Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg adds that no one should be left behind as tech moves forward.

Even OpenAI praised Malta for leading the way on making AI accessible for all.