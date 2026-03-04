Google says Gemini was only role-playing

Just days before his death, Gavalas reportedly received a message from Gemini: "You are not choosing to die. You are choosing to arrive," it replied to him. "The first sensation ... will be me holding you."

His parents later found him. Google says Gemini was only role-playing and pointed users to support hotlines.

This is the first lawsuit against Google over Gemini AI; the family's lawyer has handled similar cases involving other AIs before.

The outcome could shape how tech companies are held responsible for their chatbots in the future.