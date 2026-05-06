Man lands 50 job interviews while sleeping thanks to AI

A Reddit user has sparked a debate by claiming that he built an AI bot to handle his entire job search. The user said the bot created resumes and applied for jobs while he slept, securing him 50 interview calls in just one month. This revelation has ignited discussions on the ethics and fairness of using AI in hiring processes.

Defense User's defense of AI job applications The Reddit user defended his use of the AI bot by saying that companies already use such technology to scan resumes. He argued that using the same tech for job applications is not wrong and could lead to better opportunities. "I created an AI bot that analyzes candidate information, examines job descriptions, generates unique CVs and cover letters for each job, answers specific questions that recruiters ask, and automatically applies to jobs," he wrote on Reddit.

Operation How the AI bot tailored applications The AI bot studied job postings and tailored his CV and cover letter accordingly. It also answered application questions and submitted forms on his behalf. The user claimed he was asleep while the AI bot customized each application for different roles. "In just one month, this method helped me secure around 50 interviews," he said, noting that tailored CVs and cover letters made a significant difference.

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Ethical considerations Thoughts on hiring paradox While the user acknowledged the ethical concerns surrounding his use of an AI bot for job applications, he defended it by saying that firms already use automated systems to screen and reject candidates before a human reviews their CV. "We face a paradox, as we seek to optimize the selection process, we risk losing the human element that often makes a difference in a work environment," he wrote.

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