Mandiant and Kroll pause accepting new clients amid AI-driven hacks
Big names like Mandiant and Kroll are hitting pause on taking new clients because AI-driven hacks have exploded in the past two months.
Hackers are using smart tools to launch massive attacks, so these companies are now focusing on helping their current clients first.
It's a clear sign that even the experts are feeling the heat.
CrowdStrike spots Chinese-linked AI breaches
AI has made hacking way more efficient: small groups can now target big organizations with less effort.
CrowdStrike recently spotted a Chinese-linked group using AI to breach government agencies worldwide.
Max Henderson, global head of digital forensics and incident response at Kroll, points out that while hackers have free rein with these tools, defenders have to move carefully,
Max Henderson, global head of digital forensics and incident response at Kroll said the company is actively recruiting more employees to deal with rising cyberattacks, and that hiring takes time.