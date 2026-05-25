Manufacturers adopt AI to meet customer expectations and boost efficiency
Manufacturers are jumping on the AI bandwagon, mainly to work smarter and keep customers happy.
A new survey of industry leaders shows 49% say meeting customer expectations is their top reason for using AI, while 47% point to boosting operational efficiency.
It's less about cutting costs these days and more about making things run smoother.
Manufacturers using real-time AI improve quality
What's getting the most attention? Real-time data and improving product quality: think faster decisions on the factory floor and fewer mistakes.
Big names like Mercedes-Benz use AI agents to spot production issues quickly, while Danfoss has seen a 15-20% productivity increase.
Experts say "agentic AI" is also helping companies hit sustainability goals by turning insights into real action, especially in energy-heavy industries.