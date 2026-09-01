Manus AI resumes operations after China blocks Meta's $2B deal
What's the story
AI start-up Manus has resumed independent operations after Chinese regulators ordered Meta to cancel its $2 billion acquisition of the company. The Singapore-based start-up made the announcement in August, stating that some users would have to back up data generated on or after December 29, 2025. This date marks when Meta announced its intention to acquire Manus.
Compliance measures
Data backup requirement part of separation from Meta
Manus said the data backup requirement is part of its separation from Meta.
The company stressed that this step is necessary to comply with regulatory requirements in certain parts of the world.
This comes after months of scrutiny by Chinese and US authorities over the proposed acquisition, which was announced by Meta in December last year.
Regulatory challenges
Chinese authorities' investigation into acquisition
Chinese authorities have been investigating whether the acquisition complies with its foreign investment and technology transfer regulations.
In April, China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) ordered both parties to withdraw from the transaction, triggering a complicated unwinding process.
The move comes as China tightens controls on tech exports and cross-border transactions involving sensitive technologies amid growing competition with the US for AI talent, computing hardware, and data.
Strategic shift
Manus's technology was to be integrated into Meta's products
Founded in China in 2022 and later moving its headquarters to Singapore, Manus develops general-purpose AI agents.
The company's technology was to be integrated into Meta's consumer and enterprise products as part of a broader strategy to bolster its AI capabilities.
This move was aimed at intensifying competition with OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic.