Google Maps-rival Mappls now shows you public transport routes

MapmyIndia has given its navigation app, Mappls, a major upgrade. The latest version of the app now integrates public transport information for metro, rail, and bus routes. This new feature is aimed at simplifying journey planning for users. By providing route details across different transport networks, the app solves a long-standing problem for people using multiple modes of transport in India .

User convenience A boon for commuters The new feature on Mappls provides detailed information about public transport routes, stations, stops, and interchange points. This means that commuters can now plan their trips involving different modes of transport without having to use separate apps or websites. The multimodal public transport feature is currently available in select cities such as Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata, among others.

Eco-friendly initiative A step toward sustainability The new addition to Mappls's services comes with turn-by-turn navigation, real-time traffic updates, safety alerts, and intelligent routing. By providing easy access to public transport information, the company hopes to encourage more people to use mass transit. This could help lower road congestion and emissions in growing urban centers. The facility is currently available on iOS and web interfaces with an Android rollout planned soon.