You can now access MapmyIndia's Mappls directly from Arattai
What's the story
MapmyIndia's navigation app, Mappls, has integrated with Arattai, a messaging platform owned by Zoho Corporation. The integration lets users open locations shared in Arattai chats and groups directly in the Mappls app for navigation. This eliminates the need to copy-paste addresses or switch between different apps. The feature is available on both Android and iOS devices.
User guide
How to get directions using Arattai and Mappls
To use this feature, users need to open an individual chat or group on Arattai.
Then, they have to tap on a shared location and select the 'Get directions' option before choosing Mappls Maps.
The Mappls app will then show the route to the shared destination along with estimated travel time, distance, and trip cost.
Users can even start turn-by-turn navigation directly within the app.
Strategic partnership
Integration aims to reduce steps in getting directions
The integration is aimed at simplifying navigation when users share meeting locations, addresses, or other destinations through messaging conversations.
Rohan Verma, Joint Managing Director at MapmyIndia Mappls, said the partnership intends to help users transition from conversations to real-world destinations with fewer steps.
He also noted that users can access Mappls features like door-level guidance and 3D junction views through this integration.
Privacy assurance
Arattai's focus on data privacy maintained in integration
Jeri John, Global Product Head at Arattai, said the integration provides a way for users to navigate from messaging while keeping the platforms' focus on data privacy.
MapmyIndia emphasized that this integration brings together two Indian-developed technology platforms, and gives users access to navigation features like speed camera warnings, speed limit alerts, and traffic updates through Mappls.