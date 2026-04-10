March 2026 update leaves several Pixel models stuck on G
Technology
If you've got a Google Pixel 6, 7a, 7 Pro, or 10 Pro XL, heads up: the March 2026 software update appears to be causing some devices to get stuck on the "G" logo and not start up at all.
Users say their phones are basically unusable right now, even recovery mode and factory resets aren't working for some.
Google offers support, requests bug reports
Google has acknowledged the issue and is looking into a fix.
It's asking anyone affected to send in bug reports through its Issue Tracker, and it's also offering support if you need help with that (though some folks say getting help hasn't been easy).
Google's also chatting with users on Reddit while it works on a solution, so keep an eye out for updates if your phone's acting up.