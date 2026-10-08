Margaret Hamilton, Apollo 11 software pioneer, dies at 90
Technology
Margaret Hamilton, the trailblazing computer scientist behind the Apollo 11 Moon landing software, died at 90.
MIT confirmed her death on Wednesday.
As the leader of MIT's team, she built the code that made the first Moon landing possible, a huge leap for both space travel and women in tech.
Margaret Hamilton founded 2 tech companies
Hamilton's focus on error prevention was a game-changer: her team's software famously saved Apollo 11 from disaster during its descent to the Moon.
She later founded two tech companies and became an icon for future engineers: her photo beside bundles of software code is legendary.