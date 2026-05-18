Maria Branyas Morera, 117, shows younger biological signs researchers found
Maria Branyas Morera, who lived to 117, just helped scientists crack some big questions about aging.
Researchers found some of her body's biology looked much younger than her actual years. Her cells acted like those of someone decades younger.
The findings were published in Cell Reports Medicine.
Morera's cells older with short telomeres
Morera's cells appeared 10 to 30 years older, and her telomeres (the protective ends of chromosomes) were shorter than expected, which might have helped protect her from cancer.
Her gut microbiome was also unusually healthy, likely thanks to a Mediterranean diet full of vegetables, olive oil, seafood, and yogurt, plus she stayed active and avoided smoking or alcohol.
Her story is a reminder that lifestyle choices really do matter when it comes to aging well.