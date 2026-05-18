Maria Branyas Morera, 117, shows younger biological signs researchers found

Morera's cells older with short telomeres

Morera's cells appeared 10 to 30 years older, and her telomeres (the protective ends of chromosomes) were shorter than expected, which might have helped protect her from cancer.

Her gut microbiome was also unusually healthy, likely thanks to a Mediterranean diet full of vegetables, olive oil, seafood, and yogurt, plus she stayed active and avoided smoking or alcohol.

Her story is a reminder that lifestyle choices really do matter when it comes to aging well.