Mark Gurman: Apple 2026 'Ultra' lineup includes $2,000 foldable iPhone

Apple is stepping up its game with a new "Ultra" lineup set to drop in 2026, according to Mark Gurman.

Leading the pack is a foldable iPhone: think dual displays and fancy in-screen touch sensors, but with a hefty $2,000 price tag.

Apple's also cooking up next-generation AirPods with computer-vision cameras for smarter Siri vibes, plus a touchscreen MacBook with OLED and major Mac Studio upgrades.