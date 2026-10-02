Mark Gurman: Apple 2026 'Ultra' lineup includes $2,000 foldable iPhone
Technology
Apple is stepping up its game with a new "Ultra" lineup set to drop in 2026, according to Mark Gurman.
Leading the pack is a foldable iPhone: think dual displays and fancy in-screen touch sensors, but with a hefty $2,000 price tag.
Apple's also cooking up next-generation AirPods with computer-vision cameras for smarter Siri vibes, plus a touchscreen MacBook with OLED and major Mac Studio upgrades.
Apple doubles down on premium, entry-level
This move shows Apple doubling down on both premium and entry-level gadgets, so whether you're eyeing top-tier tech or something more budget-friendly, there's something coming your way.
The "Ultra" push follows recent high-end launches, signaling that Apple isn't slowing down on innovation anytime soon.