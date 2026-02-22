Mark your calendar: total lunar eclipse on March 3
Heads up: a total lunar eclipse is happening on March 3.
During this rare event, Earth slides perfectly between the Sun and Moon, blocking sunlight and turning the Moon a dramatic reddish color in the night sky.
What is a total lunar eclipse?
When the Moon passes through Earth's darkest shadow (the umbra), sunlight bends through our atmosphere and paints the Moon copper-red—a "Blood Moon."
This only happens when everything lines up just right.
Totality can last up to 107 minutes
The main show—totality—can last up to 107 minutes, but from start to finish, you could be watching for nearly four hours.
The exact timing depends on where the Moon is in its orbit; if it's farther from Earth, you get a longer eclipse.
Lunar eclipses also prove Earth's round
Lunar eclipses aren't just pretty—they prove Earth's shadow is curved (yep, our planet's round).
Plus, that red glow can get even deeper if there's dust or clouds in our atmosphere.
You'll only catch these during Full Moons when everything lines up perfectly—so mark your calendar!