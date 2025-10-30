Mark your calendars: Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS closest to Sun today
Heads up, space fans: on October 29, 2025, interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS will make its closest pass to the Sun.
This is only the third time scientists have confirmed a visitor from outside our solar system—making it a rare chance for discovery.
How will NASA track the comet?
You won't spot 3I/ATLAS with your eyes or backyard telescope—it's way too far. Instead, NASA is turning to high-tech tools like the James Webb Space Telescope to track and study its journey.
The comet's path brings it near Venus, Mars, and Jupiter (but not Earth), and its speedy hyperbolic orbit proves it came from another star system.
Why is this flyby important?
This flyby lets researchers observe how an interstellar comet behaves as it heats up near our Sun—offering clues about what these cosmic travelers are made of and how they change.
By watching closely, scientists hope to learn more about other solar systems and where comets like this come from.