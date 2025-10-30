Microsoft outage leaves users without access to cloud, business tools

Core apps like Outlook, Teams, Exchange Online—even Copilot—were knocked offline. Gamers couldn't log into Xbox or Minecraft. The impact spread beyond Microsoft: third-party platforms using Azure (like Alaska Airlines) also faced disruptions. Outage reports spiked worldwide.

Microsoft quickly rolled back the changes that caused the issue and rerouted traffic to get things running again. Services came back gradually—some users still noticed slowdowns as systems stabilized.

Incident underscores need for robust backup plans in tech industry

This outage shows just how much we all rely on cloud services for work and play.

It comes shortly after a similar AWS incident, highlighting why tech companies need stronger backup plans so one glitch doesn't take half the internet with it next time.