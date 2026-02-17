Mark your calendars: Total lunar eclipse on March 3

The eclipse will be visible in East Asia and Australia in the evening, across the Pacific overnight, and early morning for North/Central America and western South America. In South Texas, totality runs from 5:04am to 6:02am local time; in Mountain Time, it's from 4:04am to 5:02am MST.

How to watch it

No fancy gear needed—you can see it with your own eyes!

But if you have binoculars or can get to a dark spot away from city lights, you'll catch even more of those cool details.