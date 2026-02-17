Mark your calendars: Total lunar eclipse on March 3
Heads up, sky-watchers: On March 3, 2026, the Moon will put on a show and turn deep red during a total lunar eclipse.
This happens when Earth lines up perfectly between the Sun and Moon, casting a shadow that gives the Moon its dramatic color.
Where to see the eclipse
The eclipse will be visible in East Asia and Australia in the evening, across the Pacific overnight, and early morning for North/Central America and western South America.
In South Texas, totality runs from 5:04am to 6:02am local time; in Mountain Time, it's from 4:04am to 5:02am MST.
How to watch it
No fancy gear needed—you can see it with your own eyes!
But if you have binoculars or can get to a dark spot away from city lights, you'll catch even more of those cool details.