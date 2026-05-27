Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's Biohub launches AI for medicines
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's Biohub has launched a new AI model that could help find new medicines faster.
This tool studies protein sequences using evolutionary scale modeling (ESM), helping scientists understand how proteins work in the body.
It's already been used to create protein binders for cancer and immune targets, reactivating immune cells in lab tests.
Biohub open-source model with compute credits
The AI model is open-source and will be available on platforms like AWS Bio Discovery, SandboxAQ, and biohub.ai. To get more scientists involved, Biohub is offering compute credits as an incentive.
As Priscilla Chan put it, they've verified the model's ability and validated many of its predictions in both immune diseases and cancer cases ..., and hope others will jump in too.
The team is also partnering with other organizations providing biological analysis platforms to make the tool even better for the scientific community.