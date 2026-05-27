Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's Biohub launches AI for medicines

Biohub open-source model with compute credits

The AI model is open-source and will be available on platforms like AWS Bio Discovery, SandboxAQ, and biohub.ai. To get more scientists involved, Biohub is offering compute credits as an incentive.

As Priscilla Chan put it, they've verified the model's ability and validated many of its predictions in both immune diseases and cancer cases ..., and hope others will jump in too.

The team is also partnering with other organizations providing biological analysis platforms to make the tool even better for the scientific community.