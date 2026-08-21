Mark Zuckerberg buys a castle in Ireland
What's the story
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have bought Strancally Castle, a historic Gothic-style mansion in Ireland. The couple purchased the property "several weeks ago," The Irish Times reported. Although the exact purchase price remains undisclosed, it is estimated that they may have paid between €20 million and €30 million for the 16,000-square-foot castle and its 440-acre estate.
Future plans
Meta maintains its international headquarters in Ireland
Brian Baker, a spokesperson for Zuckerberg, said in a statement to The Verge that "Mark and his family look forward to caring for this historic home and visiting when traveling to Ireland."
He added that "Meta maintains its international headquarters" there.
The Irish Times also reported that while the couple will maintain the property, they will continue living in the US.
Historical significance
Strancally Castle was built around 1830
Strancally Castle was built around 1830 for a Tory MP.
The estate was previously owned by Michael Alen-Buckley, a co-founder of a private investment company, and his wife Giancarla. They bought the estate in the early 2000s and renovated it over two decades.
Now, Zuckerberg joins other people like James Dyson and Stripe co-founder John Collison who have also invested in historic estates in Ireland.
Real estate holdings
Zuckerberg's extensive property portfolio
This isn't Zuckerberg's first real estate purchase.
He has an extensive property portfolio that includes over 11 properties in Palo Alto and additional ones in Florida, Washington D.C. and Hawaii.
The acquisition of Strancally Castle adds to this list, further highlighting his interest in historic and unique properties around the world.