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Home / News / Technology News / You can soon talk to AI avatar of Mark Zuckerberg 
You can soon talk to AI avatar of Mark Zuckerberg 
The digital doppelganger will be able to interact with employees on his behalf

You can soon talk to AI avatar of Mark Zuckerberg 

By Dwaipayan Roy
Apr 13, 2026
05:53 pm
What's the story

Meta is developing a photorealistic, artificial intelligence (AI) avatar of its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. The digital doppelganger will be able to interact with employees on his behalf. The project is part of Meta's larger push to reinvent itself around AI and create "personal superintelligence," as described by Zuckerberg himself. The Financial Times reported the development.

Avatar training

Avatar to replicate Zuckerberg's communication style

The AI avatar is being trained to replicate Zuckerberg's appearance, voice, tone, and communication style. It is being developed using publicly available statements from Zuckerberg, his mannerisms, and his recent thoughts on company strategy. The goal is for this digital twin to hold conversations with employees, answer their questions and provide feedback just like the real Zuckerberg would do.

Direct involvement

Zuckerberg directly involved in training his digital twin

Zuckerberg is said to be directly involved in the training and testing of his digital twin. The initiative is being led by Meta's newly formed Superintelligence Labs, which has been developing photorealistic AI characters for real-time interactions. The technology requires heavy computing power to create realistic movements and speech while ensuring minimal delays in conversation.

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Future plans

Meta plans to extend AI avatar tech to creators

The AI avatar of Zuckerberg is being trained on a huge dataset of images and voice recordings of the Meta CEO. If successful, Meta plans to extend this technology to creators and influencers, allowing them to create their own digital twins. This would be an extension of the company's existing "AI Studio," which already lets the creators build digital personas that interact with followers.

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