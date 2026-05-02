Mark Zuckerberg says AI agents too complex for most users
Technology
During Meta's first-quarter 2026 earnings call, Mark Zuckerberg didn't hold back on his thoughts about current AI agents.
He thinks they're way too complicated for most people.
Using his mom as an example, he said, "something I would give to my mother."
For him, if regular folks can't figure it out easily, the tech just isn't ready.
Meta seeks ready-to-use AI
Zuckerberg pointed to OpenClaw (backed by Sam Altman) as an example of AI that's mostly for techies because of its tricky setup.
He made it clear that Meta is focused on building AI tools that come ready to use, no confusing installs or setups, so anyone, not just developers or enthusiasts, can benefit.