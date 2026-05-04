Mark Zuckerberg seeks single in-person appearance in social-media addiction suits

Plaintiffs say recorded testimony is unfair

Not everyone's on board with the video idea. Plaintiffs argue that pre-recorded testimony gives Zuckerberg an unfair edge and lets him dodge real accountability.

attorney Previn Warren said "Mr. Zuckerberg's power, wealth, and status should not privilege his time over that of any other witness," and "He is capable of finding his way to the courthouse and should face each plaintiff in each trial."

While some state attorneys general are OK with video, school districts want him there in person.

Now it's up to Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to decide. Her ruling could shape how these high-profile trials play out.