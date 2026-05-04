Mark Zuckerberg seeks single in-person appearance in social-media addiction suits
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is trying to cut down on how many times he has to testify in person for the big social media addiction lawsuits, more than 2,400 cases combined from school districts, state attorneys general, and individuals.
Meta's plan is for him to appear live just once and use video recordings for all other trials.
The first trial kicks off June 12 with a Kentucky school district.
Plaintiffs say recorded testimony is unfair
Not everyone's on board with the video idea. Plaintiffs argue that pre-recorded testimony gives Zuckerberg an unfair edge and lets him dodge real accountability.
attorney Previn Warren said "Mr. Zuckerberg's power, wealth, and status should not privilege his time over that of any other witness," and "He is capable of finding his way to the courthouse and should face each plaintiff in each trial."
While some state attorneys general are OK with video, school districts want him there in person.
Now it's up to Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to decide. Her ruling could shape how these high-profile trials play out.