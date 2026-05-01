Mark Zuckerberg unveils Incognito Chat for WhatsApp and Meta AI Technology May 14, 2026

Mark Zuckerberg just announced Incognito Chat, a new AI feature that promises "truly private."

Unlike typical incognito modes, this one doesn't save your conversations at all and uses end-to-end encryption.

As Zuckerberg put it, "Incognito Chat with Meta AI is truly private, meaning no one — not even Meta — can read your conversations."

The feature is coming soon to WhatsApp and the Meta AI app.