Mark Zuckerberg unveils Incognito Chat for WhatsApp and Meta AI
Mark Zuckerberg just announced Incognito Chat, a new AI feature that promises "truly private."
Unlike typical incognito modes, this one doesn't save your conversations at all and uses end-to-end encryption.
As Zuckerberg put it, "Incognito Chat with Meta AI is truly private, meaning no one — not even Meta — can read your conversations."
The feature is coming soon to WhatsApp and the Meta AI app.
Google Gemini and ChatGPT store chats
Incognito Chat arrives as people worry more about chat logs getting stored or used.
Other platforms like Google Gemini and ChatGPT store chats for varying periods, which has led to legal trouble in some cases.
By not keeping any chat logs, Meta's tool could set a new standard for privacy in AI chats: something a lot of users have been hoping for.