Mark Zuckerberg warns China could win the AI race

Zuckerberg pointed out that China is building massive energy capacity at an incredible pace, saying "Countries like China are bringing online 1GW+ of nuclear capacity every other week, so we will need to accelerate building both energy and data centers to remain competitive," and says the US needs to step up with more energy and data centers if it wants to keep up.

He also warned that keeping AI too centralized could hold back new ideas and make things riskier.

In his words, Zuckerberg said, "Rather than centralizing superintelligence, we should distribute it widely and give every person the ability to direct it."