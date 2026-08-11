Mark Zuckerberg's manifesto says AI may shrink companies, create opportunities

Zuckerberg sees small businesses using "personal superintelligence agents" to do bigger things without needing huge teams, helping them stay important in the economy and even boost job growth.

He also points out that while AI could impact millions of jobs (with Goldman Sachs estimating 300 million affected globally), it is likely to create new roles too if we adapt.

Drawing from his own life, he mentioned how his 8 year old daughter can already code her ideas and produce videos in an evening that would have either taken him months or been impossible previously.

"Now we're designing a robot together." He called this "an incredible moment in history" for the birth of AI.

Still, he stresses that governments need to step in with smart rules so everyone benefits safely from these changes.