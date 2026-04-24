Mars Express spots ancient volcanic ash across Utopia Planitia plain

Mars images reveal minerals and landforms

This discovery adds to what the Viking orbiters saw back in the 1970s: minerals like olivine and pyroxene now found over even bigger areas.

The new images also reveal frozen subsurface water (permafrost) shaping the land, plus deep cracks called grabens that hint at tectonic activity and maybe even an ancient Martian sea.

All this gives us a clearer picture of how wild and active Mars's past really was.