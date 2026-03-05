Mars once had ocean-like conditions, hints rover

The rover spotted these sediment layers stretching over a kilometer, shaped by waves and tides much like our own coasts. This hints that Mars once had gentle, ocean-like conditions—pretty wild for the Red Planet.

Implications for early life on Mars

These findings suggest ancient Mars had thicker air and warmer weather, making its northern lowlands possible hotspots for early life.

If true, it means parts of Mars could've actually been habitable billions of years ago—a big deal in the search for life beyond Earth.