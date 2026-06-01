Marshall Monitor III ANC headphones discounted to $230 on Amazon
Technology
Marshall's Monitor III ANC headphones are currently on sale from $380 to $230 on Amazon, a solid $150 off.
This limited-time deal puts them in reach for anyone eyeing premium sound without the AirPods Max price tag.
Active noise cancelation and transparency mode
You get active noise cancelation that keeps distractions out, plus a transparency mode so you can stay aware during chats.
Battery life is seriously impressive: up to 70 hours with ANC and 100 hours without.
The design is bold and textured, and you can tweak treble, mids, and bass for your perfect vibe with Dynamic Loudness, while Soundstage Spatial Audio makes the music feel like it is moving around you in a physical space.