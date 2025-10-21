Martian gullies are formed by sliding blocks of dry ice

When Mars gets super cold (think -184°F), thick layers of CO2 ice build up on sand dunes. As things warm up in spring, chunks break off. Gas builds up underneath and—boom—the blocks shoot forward, burrowing into the sand and carving out narrow gullies with raised edges as they go.

Why does it matter?

This flips what scientists thought about Martian gullies—turns out, it's not ancient water doing the work, but dry ice in action right now.

As Roelofs points out, studying weird processes like this on other planets helps us rethink what shapes landscapes here on Earth too.