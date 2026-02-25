Marvel's Wolverine arrives exclusively on PS5 in September
What's the story
Insomniac Games has officially announced the release date for its highly anticipated superhero title, Marvel's Wolverine. The game will be launched exclusively for PS5 on September 15, 2026. The announcement comes after a long wait since Sony first teased the project in 2021. Last year, a gameplay trailer was released along with a vague fall 2026 release window.
Game plot
Game's PS Store listing reveals original story
The PlayStation Store listing for Marvel's Wolverine reveals an original story where the titular character embarks on a quest to uncover secrets of his dark past. The search takes him to exotic locations like the island nation of Madripoor, Canada's frosted wilderness, and Tokyo's narrow city streets. These places are expected to be battlegrounds for fierce and destructive action sequences in the game.
Upcoming releases
Other upcoming Marvel game from Sony
Apart from Marvel's Wolverine, Sony is also publishing another Marvel-themed title this year. The company will release Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, a fighting game, on August 6. This further adds to the excitement for superhero fans as they look forward to these two major releases in the coming months.