Mass General Brigham develops AI predicting cancer survival from photos
Scientists at Mass General Brigham Cancer Institute have built an AI tool that can look at a single photo of your face and help predict how well you might respond to cancer treatments like surgery or radiation.
Trained on more than 42 million images, this tech checks your biological age and estimates your survival odds, all from just one picture.
FAHR-Face estimates biological age and mortality
The tool, called FAHR-Face, has two parts: one guesses your biological age, the other analyzes facial features to assess mortality risk.
In their study, people flagged as highest-risk had more than triple the mortality rate compared with those in the lowest-risk group.
This could make cancer care way more personal, using everyday photos to guide treatment plans based on each patient's unique health profile.