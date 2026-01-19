Massive solar flare could light up the skies—and mess with tech
On January 19, 2026, the sun fired off a major X-class flare and sent a speedy coronal mass ejection (CME) straight toward Earth.
Experts say this solar storm could hit within a day, possibly causing strong geomagnetic storms.
If conditions are right, you might catch the northern lights way farther south than usual—think Northern California or even Alabama.
What this means for us
Scientists are tracking the CME closely because these solar outbursts can shake up Earth's magnetic field.
That means possible disruptions to satellites and GPS—so your maps or favorite apps might act up for a bit.
The predicted storm could reach G3 to G4 levels, which is pretty intense for space weather.