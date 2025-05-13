How to use JioCinema's watchlist feature on Android
What's the story
JioCinema comes with a handy watchlist or bookmark option that lets you save your favorite stuff for later viewing.
The feature comes particularly handy for people who love watching movies and shows on the move and can't spend lot of time in finding new content.
Here, we'll show you how to use JioCinema's watchlist feature on your Android device effectively.
Open app
Accessing JioCinema app
To start with the watchlist feature, open the JioCinema app on your Android device. Make sure you are connected to a stable internet connection for a seamless experience.
Once you're inside the app, browse through its expansive library of movies and shows to find something of your interest.
Getting accustomed to the app's interface will help you find and use features like bookmarking.
Browse content
Adding content to watchlist
Explore different categories or search within JioCinema to look up for particular titles or genres that interest you.
While browsing through some options, watch out for content you'd like to revisit later.
The watchlist feature ensures that these picks are just a tap away whenever you feel like watching them.
Add watchlist
Using watchlist feature
Once you've picked a movie/show you want to save, head over to the watchlist icon (+) usually located near the title/description of the content.
Tap on this icon to instantly add it to your bookmarks list.
This easy trick gives you quick access without having to search again in later sessions.
View bookmarks
Managing bookmarked content
To see all tagged items, head over to the main menu of JioCinema and tap on 'Bookmarks' or 'Watchlist' (different app versions may show different names).
This area will show your saved movies and shows, providing easy access for future watch.
It makes finding your favorite content a lot easier than searching for it again on the app, improving your watching experience.