Mastodon to roll out 'Collections' on mastodon.social for faster discovery

Collections prioritize curation and user control

Inspired by Bluesky's Starter Packs, Collections are all about better content curation: no more random follows.

There's no "Follow All" button yet, so you stay in control of what you follow.

If someone adds you to a Collection, you'll get notified and can opt out if you want.

Down the line, server owners will be able to recommend Collections during sign-up, making it easier for newcomers to jump right in and find their crowd.