Mastodon to roll out 'Collections' on mastodon.social for faster discovery
Mastodon is preparing to roll out a new feature called "Collections" to help users find interesting accounts faster.
With Collections, you can group up to 25 accounts around a specific topic, making it way simpler to discover people who share your interests.
The feature will roll out to mastodon.social first ahead of a broader launch with Mastodon 4.6 update.
Collections prioritize curation and user control
Inspired by Bluesky's Starter Packs, Collections are all about better content curation: no more random follows.
There's no "Follow All" button yet, so you stay in control of what you follow.
If someone adds you to a Collection, you'll get notified and can opt out if you want.
Down the line, server owners will be able to recommend Collections during sign-up, making it easier for newcomers to jump right in and find their crowd.