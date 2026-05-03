Matt, a Chinese software engineer, builds Aini app for Akemi
Technology
Matt, a Chinese software engineer, built Aini, a custom translation app, for him and his Japanese girlfriend Akemi after regular apps just didn't get their inside jokes or cultural references.
Aini remembers details, helps language learning
Aini remembers personal details and shared moments, making conversations feel more natural. It even earned a top three spot in the 2025 Built with Claude contest.
As Matt and Akemi get ready to move to Tokyo, Aini keeps helping them learn each other's languages, as Matt puts it, It's not just about translating words; it's about understanding each other on a deeper level.