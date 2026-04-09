Max Planck reports supermassive black hole signs in Mrk 501 Technology Apr 09, 2026

Scientists have found signs of not one, but two supermassive black holes hanging out in the galaxy Mrk 501, about 464 million light-years away.

Led by Silke Britzen at the Max Planck Institute, the team noticed strange light patterns that point to a pair of black holes powering some seriously fast jets of matter.

If this is confirmed, it could be our first real look at two supermassive black holes on track to merge within the next 100 years.