Maxon and Canva weaken Adobe's grip with affordable tools
Technology
Adobe's grip on creative software is loosening as new players offer more affordable (and even free) alternatives.
Maxon has made Autograph free for individuals, and Canva dropped subscription fees for Cavalry, making it easier for creators to access pro-level tools without spending a fortune.
Apple offers Creator Studio $12.99 monthly
Apple joined the mix this January with its Creator Studio suite at $12.99 a month, a big drop from Adobe's $69.99 a month Creative Cloud Pro .
DaVinci Resolve 21 now includes photo editing to rival Premiere Pro, while free favorites like Blender and Procreate continue to be go-to options for creators looking to save money and still get great results.