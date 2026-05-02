May 2026 skywatching: Jupiter leads planets, key dates for viewing

Venus glows evenings while Mercury brightens

Venus will glow in the west-northwest evenings all month, looking especially magical next to a thin crescent moon and earthshine on May 18.

Toward the end of May, Mercury becomes easier to spot just after sunset as it gets brighter by May 22.

If you are up early, Mars and Saturn will be visible in morning twilight. Mars pairs with the moon on May 14.

It is shaping up to be an awesome month for anyone who loves looking up!