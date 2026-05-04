Mayo Clinic's REDMOD detects pancreatic cancer up to 3 years
Technology
A new AI tool from Mayo Clinic, called REDMOD, can detect pancreatic cancer up to three years before doctors usually catch it.
By analyzing regular CT scans and picking up on tiny changes that humans miss, this tech could make a big difference for one of the toughest cancers out there.
Detected 73% about 16 months earlier
In tests with nearly 2,000 scans that looked normal to radiologists, REDMOD found 73% of cancers about 16 months before they were diagnosed, way ahead of current methods.
If further testing confirms it works reliably, it could help doctors treat patients sooner and improve survival rates.