McDonald's now using humanoid robots to serve meals in China 

A McDonald's outlet in Shanghai, China , has started using humanoid robots to serve meals and entertain customers. The lifelike machines were seen performing tasks usually done by human staff, like greeting customers and delivering food. The trial was conducted with the help of Chinese company Keenon Robotics which provided these advanced robots for the project.

Customer interaction Robots in red-and-yellow uniforms interact with diners Videos shared on social media show the humanoid robots in their signature red-and-yellow uniforms, interacting with customers at the Shanghai McDonald's. The footage shows children chasing after these moving machines disguised as cute animals. Keenon Robotics shared a clip of the robots interacting with diners on social media, saying, "Our Humanoid series are leading the squad and hitting the streets."

Tech integration Keenon Robotics emphasizes technology's role in dining experience Keenon Robotics also emphasized the role of technology in enhancing global dining experiences. The company said, "It's a showcase of how service automation is becoming a seamless part of global dining, and how technology brings more smiles to every mealtime." However, McDonald's has not yet commented on the details of this trial or if it fits into a larger company strategy.

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