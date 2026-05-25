McKinsey says companies must build proprietary AI to stand out
AI is everywhere in business right now: nearly 90% of organizations are already using large language models to improve productivity.
But according to a new McKinsey report, just having AI isn't enough anymore.
To really stand out, companies need to build their own unique tech, like custom data pipelines and specialized models that competitors can't easily copy.
Report spotlights companies integrating AI
The report spotlights companies already doing this well: Resolution Life slashed claim processing from weeks to seconds using AI, Amazon boosts its marketplace by tapping into its own customer data, and Microsoft's Dragon Copilot is helping doctors spend less time on paperwork and more time with patients.
The takeaway? Deeply integrating AI in ways that fit your business is how you get ahead.