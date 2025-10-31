MCX reveals root cause of technical glitch that delayed trading

MCX has assured its core trading systems remained unaffected and continued to function normally throughout the event. "Notably, trading systems have not had issues. Exchange systems are well positioned to support market volumes and growth," said MCX in a statement. The exchange also clarified that corrective measures have been implemented to address these constraints and prevent similar issues in the future.

Future plans

MCX committed to ongoing technology upgrades

MCX has also reiterated its commitment to ongoing technology upgrades and infrastructure investments aimed at enhancing performance, scalability, and overall system reliability. "We remain committed to strengthening our operational robustness and will continue investing in cutting-edge technology to enhance performance, reliability, and scalability," the exchange said. This is all part of their plan to meet the evolving needs of their members, participants, and stakeholders.